Councillor says he has done nothing unethical in contract controversy

People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Mugabe Kilimanjaro has declared that he has “never engaged” in any unethical or illegal conduct regarding the awarding of government contracts in his Ipswich Division in the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation.

Kilimanjaro, formerly Prince Mugabe Waite, made the pronouncement in a statement to The Gleaner late Friday.

For more than a week, The Gleaner made several unsuccessful efforts to contact him via telephone calls and messages.

A Gleaner investigation has found that more than a third of the $20 million in government contracts in the Ipswich Division since 2019 went to the leadership of the PNP's local machinery.

The contracts were issued under the Parochial Revenue Fund.

In his statement, Kilimanjaro did not answer specific questions about the disbursements of funds under the contracts.

It is standard practise for councillors and members of parliament to recommend contractors for works.

Three contractors, including two from Kilimanjaro's divisional executive, have directed The Gleaner to speak with the councillor to answer questions about the payouts.

“He'll be able to answer all your questions,” said Petragaye Rodney, who is listed as secretary for the constituency committee and vice-chairman of the division.

Ipswich falls in the St Elizabeth North Western constituency.

Funds under Rodney's name totalled $2.2 million and came from 10 payments, with the latest being June 4, 2021.

A spokesperson for the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation said once the authority verifies that the work has been done and releases the funds to the contractor it plays no further role in the process.

Several municipal corporations have admitted that it is time for the implementation of a mechanism to require politicians to declare their interest when recommending contractors.

The Parochial Revenue Fund, which is financed by property tax receipts, is used to fund public cleansing and garbage disposal, street lighting, fire services, minor water supply, parks, and beautification projects.

