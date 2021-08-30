Great Faith Basic School gets a lifeline

Great Faith Basic School in Exchange, St Ann, has got a well-needed assistance from Harvest Treasure Foundation to help the institution to keep their operations open.

The school, which has been operating for little over two decades, was struggling and on the verge of closure when the foundation stepped in and offered help.

Principal Carmalieta Perry-Walker told The Gleaner that she had no money to pay her staff of three, and was battling with a loan she had taken out for the institution.

She was introduced to Harvest Treasure foundation and its founder Sylvia Palomino, who assured the school of help and did not fall short on her word.

Perry-Walker told The Gleaner, “She told us not to close the school, and promised to assist us. We started a garden and had a registration fair earlier this month, and, so far, we have close to 40 registered students. I am really grateful for the help that I got from the foundation. God has been good to us.

“Because of COVID-19, the numbers had dwindled, so we were really going to close it. In January of 2020, we had 60 students, but by March, when COVID-19 got here, we had about half of that amount,” she said.

“In September last year, one teacher had like three students for online classes, so I didn’t have much of a choice than to consider closing it,” Perry-Walker added.

Palomino, who lives in the United States, said she had to lend a helping hand as she and her foundation firmly believes that every Jamaican child should receive a solid education.

“We want to also start a breakfast programme for the children as well. We will also be offering a scholarship to one of the students, among other things. This pandemic has worn us all down, but it doesn’t mean that the children should be left behind. Basic school is the beginning of our education, so I couldn’t just stand back and watch the institution close,” she said.

She also said that she is highly concerned about the high rate of cardiovascular diseases among the nation’s children, and is hoping that a backyard or school garden programme will help to decrease the numbers.

“Too many of our children are having what we would call ‘grown-folks disease’, like diabetes and hypertension. So I am really concerned about their diets and their health. Whenever these kids have a health issue, it prevents them from learning and even going to school. It can also be very costly. So we are encouraging the erection of these gardens to be a family activity where everyone can bond healthily,” Palomino said.

The Harvest Treasure team also made stops at Trench Town Primary and St Alban’s Primary and Infant schools, and Cresent Primary School in Spanish Town, St Catherine.