Veronica Campbell Brown to receive lifetime achievement award

Retired Jamaican sprinter, Veronica Campbell Brown, will headline a star-studded group at the 6th annual People Profile Awards in Florida where she will be presented with a lifetime achievement award for her outstanding career in track and field.

Campbell Brown, who is Jamaica's most decorated athlete, winning over 46 medals at international events, will be presented with the award at a black-tie gala at the Sunrise Civic Centre in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday, September 5.

She will join notable previous lifetime achievement award winners such as singer/actress Melba Moore, Jamaicans Oliver Samuels and Leonie Forbes, and Trinidadian scientist Pepe Ramnaught.

Other notable past honorees include late Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, basketball superstar Dwayne Wade, and acclaimed motivational speaker Les Brown.

In addition to Campbell-Brown, 11 other people will be presented with awards.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Among them is Gleaner writer and journalist Lester Hinds who will receive the Outstanding Journalist of the Year award.

Founder of the People Profile Awards, Dr Allan Cunningham, said he is pleased with the growth of the event, which honours outstanding community members for their contributions.

“We seek to recognise the contributions of others in lifting up our community. The People Profile Awards is a fitting way to get this done,” he said.

It is expected that some 300 people will be in attendance and Cunningham said that strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.