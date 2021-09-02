CaPRI recommends more development training for teachers amid COVID

The Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CaPRI) is urging the Education Ministry to continue to enhance teachers' professional development amid continued remote teaching because of the COVID pandemic.

The recommendation is contained in a new CaPRI report titled: 'Time Out: The Impact of COVID-19' on Education'.

It was released on Thursday evening.

CaPRI proposes regular professional development at the start of the school year to further develop and enhance education in technology competency and other skills.

It also suggests periodic training in the use of various methods to diversify the delivery of the curriculum.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“These can and should be undertaken under the rubric of the Jamaica Teaching Council and the National College for Educational Leadership,” said a CaPRI spokesperson in the report.

According to CAPRI, sufficient materials were not being provided for all teachers.

It said, going forward, where teachers are not able to deliver remote teaching from their school using its equipment, they should be routinely provided with Internet access and the required devices and furniture.

“Teachers should not have to fund these essential teaching supports out of their own pockets,” read a section of the CaPRI report.

Many teachers have received tablets, but the think tank believes more support for device upgrades should be provided regularly.

CaPRI also recommended more psycho-social support for teachers amid the stress associated with remote teaching.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com