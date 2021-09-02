Manchester man charged with murder

Twenty-nine-year-old Ricordo Kennedy, otherwise called 'Ricky', of Dobson district in Coleyville, Christiana in Manchester was on Wednesday charged with murder.

He is in custody for the killing of 67-year-old Duwen Wallace, otherwise called 'Jackie Wallace', who was also from Christiana, in May.

The police report that on May 30, Wallace and Kennedy were at a bar in the area when Wallace spoke about a quantity of cash that he had.

The next day, Wallace's home was ransacked and his body was later found with multiple stab wounds.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

The police say Kennedy was arrested on Wednesday, August 11, after he was found in possession of Wallace's cell phone.

He was charged yesterday.

