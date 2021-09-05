RGD testing online appointment system

The Registrar General's Department (RGD) is testing an online appointment system for its registry wedding service.

The RGD offers private weddings at its locations.

Chief Executive Officer at the RGD, Charlton McFarlane, speaking in an interview with JIS News recently, said the idea is to have the preliminary processes done virtually.

“The idea behind this is that persons can go on our site, book an appointment date, upload the relevant documents and pay to have their weddings at the RGD. Again, what we are doing is to minimise the need for extensive physical visits to the RGD which would further limit physical contact between persons, especially at this time,” McFarlane said.

“What we envision at the end of the day is that the only time the person may need to come in, is on the day of the wedding. Right now persons may need to come to book an appointment and to hand in the various documents like the marriage license that they have to get from various stakeholders. What we are looking to do is to allow persons to do all of that online and just turn up to say “I do”,” he added.

Couples using the service must bring along their witnesses, who should be 18 years or older, and brides may choose to wear traditional wedding gowns, complete with veil and bouquet.

All ceremonies are performed by a Civil Registrar or Marriage Officer. The RGD also trains and supervises marriage officers and issues certificates of marriage.

Meanwhile, McFarlane reiterated the RGD's commitment to enabling safe access to its services.

“We at the RGD believe we have to play our part as it's not just about physical distancing and wearing masks, it's about minimising the need for movement at least until we can get the pandemic under control. We are taking the lead role and keenly putting tangible things in place by offering persons the option to not have to come into the RGD for every service that they need. This is also part of us, we are continuing along our digitally bold journey,” he noted.

