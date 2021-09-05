Gordon Robinson calls for mandatory vaccination

Renowned Gleaner columnist Gordon Robinson wants the Government to make it mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Robinson, an attorney-at-law, said that people should "vaccinate or pay for regular PCR testing or lose the work".

Jamaica, which is pushing to vaccinate at least 65 per cent of the population by next March, is yet to inoculate five per cent of the population.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said that the Government is "not at this point thinking about anything to do with any mandate for vaccines".

"As it stands right now, the Government is not thinking about or inclined to mandate any vaccines. In fact, we don't believe that it is something that would meet the constitutional test, so there is no need for any social disruption in that regard," Holness said in early August.

However, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase rapidly, putting the public health sector under even more stress, Robinson argued that strong and decisive measures are needed to defeat COVID-19.

"Institute vaccine mandates NOW. It’s simple. Vaccinate or pay for regular PCR testing or lose the work. Exceptions should only be made for medical reasons and unavailability of doses," Robinson wrote in his column published in The Gleaner this weekend.

He has also recommended a ban on indoor dining restaurants, bars and all entertainment events, and the closure of all horse-racing off-track betting parlours (OTBs).

Robinson has also called for the limit on gatherings to remain at 10, and that the restrictions that are in place for burials remain.

Jamaica on Saturday recorded 687 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's tally to 71,344 since the pandemic. The positivity rate was a staggering 46.6 per cent.

Another 26 deaths were recorded, five of which the health ministry said were previously under investigation. The other deaths occurred between August 2 and September 3. Jamaica has now recorded 1,619 COVID-19 deaths.

The heath ministry said that 161 of the 720 persons in hospital are on oxygenation support, 47 of whom require highly specialised staff and/or equipment.