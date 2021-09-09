Clarendon man charged following gun seizure

The police in Clarendon have arrested and charged 33-year-old Anthony Vassell, otherwise called 'Potato Man', following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Banks district.

Vassell, who is from Lionel Town in the parish, is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, cops were on patrol in the area when they saw a man placing an object at the side of a shop upon seeing them.

The cops became suspicious of the man's actions and went to investigate.

According to the police, the object was retrieved and found to be a nine millimetre Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine containing a nine millimetre cartridge.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Vassell was taken into custody and the charges were laid after he gave a caution statement.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.