Hotelier Richard Salm hailed after succumbing to injuries in car crash

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

Noted St Ann tourism stalwart and businessman, Richard Salm last night succumbed to injured received hours earlier in a car crash.

He was 79.

Salm died at the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital around 8:30 p.m following a motor vehicle crash on the Llandovery Main Road in the parish.

Vana Taylor, area chair for the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and president of the St Ann Chamber of Commerce, hailed Salm as a noted pioneer in the tourist industry.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He started Club Caribbean (now Royal DeCameron) over 50 years ago and also Caribbean Village.

"He has been a tremendous hotelier. He will be sadly missed,” Taylor said.

Salm's business acquaintance, executive chef Ravi Kiran Anne, told The Gleaner Wednesday night that Salm had been a father figure to him since he came to Jamaica.

“He was the one who took me from professional chef and taught me business; told me to take a chance in life,” Ravi said.

“I've basically lost an influential person in my life. Very few people I have in Jamaica and he was one of the main persons who played a lot of important roles in my life in Jamaica and he has always been there for me. He pushed me to the next level; he believed in me like nobody believed in me,” Ravi added.

Ravi said, around 4:30 p.m., he sent Salm a message saying, “Sir, let's meet tomorrow.”

He did not know that at that time, Salm was in hospital battling for life.

Salm, a naturalised Jamaican, came to the island from England in 1963 before permanently settling here in 1968.

He was also known for his association with Drax Hall Estate and was also a president of Jamaica Ski Federation.

Two years ago, Salm was awarded the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) for service to tourism, winter sports promotion and community development.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com