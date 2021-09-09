Five arrested in $60 million cocaine bust

The narcotics police have seized cocaine valued at US$400,000 or approximately J$60 million in separate operations in St James and St Mary yesterday.

Five men who were reportedly travelling in the vehicles in which the drugs were found are now in custody, the police have confirmed.

No charges have been yet been filed against them.

In the first operation, it's reported that detectives from the Police Narcotics Division intercepted a motorcar in Montego Bay about midday.

A search of the vehicle revealed five kilogrammes of a white powdery substance resembling cocaine.

Two men were arrested in that incident.

In the second operation five hours later, two motor cars were intercepted along the Rio Nuevo Main Road in St Mary.

Another three kilogrammes the substance were found during a search of both vehicles and three men taken into custody, the police disclosed.

