Jamaican songbird Karen Smith has died ending battle with cancer

Jamaican songbird Karen Smith has died, ending her one-year battle with colon cancer.

She passed away approximately 3:30 a.m today at the Baywest Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, where she was admitted on Tuesday.

Smith was a former president of the Jamaica Federation of Musicians and Affiliates Union.

She was also a member of the group 'Pakage' which also comprised Patricia Edwards and Gem Myers.

The name of the group was coined using the first two letters of the first name of each member.

The 'True Confession' artist, who was one of the most respected cabaret performers in Jamaica, turned 61 on Monday, September 6.

A former St. Hugh's High School for Girls alumna, Smith has won nine Jamaica Music Industry Awards, and has shared stage with the likes of Natalie Cole, Seal, Air Supply, Anita Baker, Ray Charles and Harry Belafonte.

Still shaken by her passing, her husband Jackie Jackson who has been her manager for the past 36 years, said, he had only one word to say, “Unforgettable”.

Smith was recognised with an Order of Distinction for her outstanding contribution to the music industry by the P.J. Patterson administration.

She also died leaving daughter Courtni and mother Barbara Smith.

