CARICOM team to observe Bahamas election Thursday

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be sending an election observation mission to The Bahamas for the national poll on Thursday.

The six-member mission will be headed by Ian Hughes, Assistant to the Supervisor of Elections and Human Resource and Training Officer of Antigua and Barbuda.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with the electoral officials, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders of The Bahamas.

The team members will also monitor the voting process including the opening of the poll, the casting of votes, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

The team will arrive in The Bahamas on 13 September and will depart on September 18.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com