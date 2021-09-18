Several HMC water sources fail quality test

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Hanover Health Department has flagged eight of 10 water sources it examined in the western parish last month as unsafe, calling on the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) to pay closer attention to the facilities. In addition, a number of other facilities operated by the corporation had also failed tests prior to August.

The findings were highlighted in a report presented to the HMC by Dr Marcia Johnson-Campbell, acting medical officer of health for Hanover.

“Ten visits were made to treated and untreated [water] supplies. The Logwood and Cascade water-treatment supplies were deemed satisfactory. The other eight supplies that are owned and operated by the Hanover Municipal Corporation were unsatisfactory,” said Johnson-Campbell.

Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who chairs the HMC, questioned the findings, arguing that not all the water sources being operated and used by residents within the parish were owned and operated by the HMC.

He called on Fitz Francis, deputy chief public health inspector for the parish, to explain the findings.

Franics reiterated that eight of the 10 water sources sampled and tested were found to be in need of attention.

“On our records, we have nine water supplies within the parish owned and operated by the HMC. As it relates to the eight water supplies found to be unsatisfactory, these supplies have been unsatisfactory for some time now. I believe discussions have been held with the corporation to have these supplies remedied,” said Francis.

He named the water sources in question as the Jericho, St Simon, Patty Hill, Mount Hannah, Upper Rock Spring, Bamboo, Lookout entombed springs, and the Cold Spring water source.

In a subsequent interview with The Gleaner, Francis pointed out that it was not the first time that the matter was being brought to the attention of the HMC.

SATISFACTORY

He explained further that when checks were made on the National Water Commission-operated facilities within the parish, they were found to be satisfactory.

“I was so shocked to know that they (the HMC) were acting as if it is the first they are knowing about the matter because this is a long-standing issue, and I believe it is time for the HMC to take up the mantle and get these supplies remedied because it is affecting the larger section of the parish,” said Francis.

He told The Gleaner that some other water sources owned and operated by the HMC were also found to be in an unsatisfactory condition on visits done previous to August.

Both Johnson-Campbell and Francis are urging the corporation to work to remedy the situation as early as possible.

