Court of Appeal working to clear backlog of outstanding judgments

President of the Court of Appeal Justice Patrick Brooks says that efforts are under way to clear the backlog of cases in which judgments have been reserved for an extended period.

Addressing a special sitting of the Court of Appeal this morning to mark the beginning of the Michaelmas term, Brooks described as “embarrassing” the number of reserved judgments outstanding for longer than six months.

He said the Court of Appeal has made strides in the last nine months to clear the oldest of the cases but there is still a long way to go.

The Court of Appeal president told members of the judiciary this morning that there were approximately 70 cases in which either decisions or reasons have been reserved.

Of the 70 cases, one case dates back to 2018 and seven cases from 2019.

“We are determined that those will not go into 2022.”

Thirty of the 70 cases are from 2020 and those are steadily being reduced, according to Brooks.

“We have been trying to avoid ceasing all hearings in order to allow our concentrated effort on reducing that backlog. In the interim, we have implemented some methods to limit the increase in reserved judgments,” Brooks said.

