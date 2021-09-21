Businessman, accomplice held with stolen car for court Friday

The Linstead businessman who was held driving a stolen motor car almost two weeks ago is to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Dave Allen, 39, is charged with larceny of a motorcar.

Allen, the holder of a licensed firearm, is from Byndloss district in Linstead.

Fifty-year-old farmer, Kenneth Gordon of Orangefield in St Catherine, who was a passenger in the stolen car was also charged and will also appear in court.

The two accused were arrested on September 10 after they were tracked by the police using Jamaica Eye.

The car, a 2014 Toyota Probox, was stolen from the Sagicor Shopping Centre Parking Lot in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

After a report was made, the vehicle was intercepted by the St Catherine North Police.

Jamaica Eye surveillance video captured the vehicle approaching the Angels toll plaza on the North-South Highway.

The accused were tracked and later intercepted at the traffic light in Time and Patience district, Linstead.

