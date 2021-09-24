Man charged with murder in Trelawny

Twenty-year-old Brandon Thompson of Race Course in Falmouth, Trelawny has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Kevelle Reid.

The incident happened on Queen Street in Falmouth on Saturday, September 18.

It is alleged that about midday, Thompson and another man attacked Reid and opened gunfire at him, hitting him in the upper body.

The attackers then escaped on a motorcycle.

Thompson was arrested later that day and charged on Wednesday, September 22.

His court date is not yet finalised.

