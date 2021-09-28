Justice Ministry drafting policy for treatment of stray animals

A year after the passage of the dog attack law, the Ministry of Justice is drafting a policy paper that will examine a number of legislative and regulatory issues concerned with the ownership, control and management of dogs including strays.

The Dog (Liability for Attacks) Act 2020 imposes tough financial or custodial penalties on owners held responsible for their animals causing death or serious injury to a person.

The Ministry says the policy paper is being prepared by its legal reform department and will be circulated to the ministries, departments and agencies tasked with the regulation of these matters as well as to stakeholders such as the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA).

The key matters to be addressed by the policy will include the importance of dogs to human health, wellness and security; the regulation of public and private facilities for the humane treatment of dogs; the diversity of dog breeds and propensities; the control of the dog population; the control of stray dogs; and the treatment of dogs that endanger public health.

The justice ministry says an extensive review of current related international and local legislation will be undertaken by the legal reform department and that stakeholder consultations with public and private bodies will inform the policy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.