Nestlé’s NOW Caribbean Youth Summit to pledge over 1,000 jobs for young people

Nestlé’s ongoing partnership with employers across industries and throughout the Caribbean will bear fruit with the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs for young people over the next three years.

The job-creation pledge will be formalised at the upcoming NOW Nestlé Caribbean Youth Summit, which takes place on October 5 and 6.

Both the Summit and the job-creation pledge, dubbed the’ NOW Moment’, are part of Nestlé’s flagship initiative, Nestlé Needs YOUth, which aims to increase both the employability and the employment of youth globally.

“Nestlé Anglo Dutch Caribbean is committed to leveraging our partnerships, resources and expert networks to positively impact youth across the Caribbean,” says Siti Jones Gordon, Nestlé’s Head of corporate communications, “These efforts culminate this year with the Nestlé Caribbean NOW Youth Summit.”

“By making this commitment to job creation, our Alliance for YOUth partners have demonstrated that in spite of current challenges exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, our vision of a successful future is hinged on our youth, and we will continue to provide tangible support to this critical demographic,” added Kristin Martinez, Nestlé’s head of human resources.

The summit is a free two-day, virtual event for Caribbean youth between the ages of 16 and 29. It includes workshops, presentations, mentorship and networking opportunities, and motivational discussions, all geared to help young people develop their capacity for the world of work. The wide range of topics include employability; entrepreneurship; agripreneurship; food and hospitality development; and much more.

“We want participants to emerge with an understanding of what they can do

NOW to innovate and add value in careers that are fuelled by their passions,” says Jones Gordon, “And we want to arm them with the tools to achieve their dreams, which is why we’ve included sessions on personal branding, digital strategies and financial management skills.”

Special guest speaker at the summit, Daymond John, will share his unique goal-setting and achievement strategies, which will empower young participants to make positive changes in every aspect of their lives. John is the host of the Emmy Award-winning television series, Shark Tank. He is a presidential ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, appointed by the Obama administration, and is known around the world as ‘The People’s Shark’.

The Nestlé Caribbean Youth Summit is targeted to youth ages 16 to 29 across the region and registration is free. For further information about the summit or to register for this event, please visit nestle-caribbean.com.