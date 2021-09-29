Slain cop’s family relocated

Family members of slain District Constable Kemar Armstrong were quickly evacuated from Emily Lane in Allman Town on Friday night, shortly after his murder at the hands of armed criminals.

Armstrong was killed at his home shortly after 6 p.m. as he was about to leave for a neighbouring shop. According to residents, the lawman was pounced upon by gunmen who shot him multiple times. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries as he arrived at the Kingston Public Hospital.

When The Gleaner visited Emily Lane on Saturday, the community seemed like a ghost town with very few residents on the road. One resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the community was shocked that Armstrong was the target of the killing.

“It is surprising to hear, trust me. It shake me up so bad. It is a small family, his mother, father and sister live there.” The resident added that she has been deeply impacted by Armstrong’s passing as he grew up in the community. “I know him before he joined the police. He grew up around here. So, he knows everyone here,” she said.

SAFETY

Another resident said he was at a loss as to the motive for the killing. He revealed that the police advised Armstrong’s family to leave the community for their safety.

Armstrong, who was assigned to the Bands Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, was described by his commanding officer, Acting Superintendent Heston Boothe, as a “quiet” and “respectful” individual who was committed to his work.

“He had kind of a quiet personality, but when he is ready, he laughs and gets you to laugh,” said the crestfallen Boothe.

Armstrong’s passing came as a blow to the senior officer as they were both transferred to the division at the same time in January 2010. Boothe elaborated, “I was a part of the same district constable batch. We were trained together and I was a district constable too. Three of us were assigned here. We used to work together … Armstrong was just cool dude. He loved to play dominoes and that sort of thing.”

Boothe added that Armstrong got along with all of his colleagues and he was a pleasant person to be around. Adding to the heartbreak of his fellow officers is the fact that this is the second passing of a member of the division in the span of a week.

Boothe told The Gleaner that, “We are sad because this is the second one in the week. Our superintendent passed on Monday from natural causes and Armstrong passed yesterday [Friday]. So we are doubly in mourning.”

Armstrong was the third police officer to be slain last week.