Man charged for Manchester church robbery

The police have charged 34-year-old Kemar Bailey, a labourer of Hubernia district in Manchester, for robbing a church.

Bailey was charged on Friday with sacrilege.

The police report that about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, the pastor at a church in Kendal district in the parish securely locked the doors of the building and left.

On September 30, he was notified that there was a break-in at the church.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, several items valuing $200,000 were stolen.

On Friday, October 01, the police, acting on information, went to Kendal district where Bailey was reportedly seen in possession of the items.

He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

