Earth Today | Jamaica moves to slash greenhouse gas emissions

WITH LESS than a month to go before the start of the global climate talks in Glasgow, Jamaica has signalled a clear intention to do its part to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with the launch of its implementation plan for its nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

NDCs embody the commitments of countries, under the Paris Agreement, to cut global emissions – a steep reduction in which is required to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Net zero emissions is about ensuring that the amount of GHGs going into the atmosphere is matched by the amount that is being removed, with the goal to disrupt the continued warming of the planet.

The warming of the planet holds catastrophic consequences, the likes of which have been experienced in various parts of the world, including the Caribbean, which has experienced several extreme hurricane events over recent years.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s implementation plan for NDCs ‘details progress towards Jamaica’s NDC to date, along with potential barriers to overcome and actions which can help ensure the underlying commitments are met’.

The plan, which has 16 key commitments, also identifies the costs and funding sources associated with each initiative to help identify potential funding gaps early.

The commitments include ‘no net loss of forest cover’ and ‘the national tree planting initiative’ to see some three million trees in the ground; ‘reduced water distribution loss’; ‘LED street lighting’; and the ‘introduction of 136 low-carbon public transport buses’, among others.

“The total upfront investment need for the 16 commitments is estimated at US$921.1 million, with around 76 per cent of this funding coming from private sources. The largest investment need relates to the implementation of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), under which the investment cost for additional renewable capacity is estimated US$664.86 million,” the plan reveals.

“The financing of this commitment will be provided by private power companies. The next largest investment need is for the targeted reduction in system losses (US$64.7 million), which will be funded publicly by MSET (Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology). The remainder of commitments will be met by a combination of private, public and international partner funding,” it explained.

“While these investment needs are large, they represent only around 0.5 per cent of Jamaica’s cumulative GDP during the period from 2021-2030. In addition, much of the economic stimulus provided by these measures can be incorporated as part of Jamaica’s recovery from the economic impacts of COVID, providing local jobs and supporting the growth of Jamaica’s economy,” the plan noted further.

The launch was held as part of the fourth annual Pre-COP Conversations, hosted by the island’s Climate Change Division in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP’s) Multi-Country Office in Jamaica.

“UNDP has had the distinct pleasure of collaborating with the Government of Jamaica in advancing its climate change agenda, including events such as these which create a unique opportunity for policymakers, academia, development partners, civil society, private sector, youth, and a suite of other stakeholders to engage in participatory discourse on pertinent climate change matters in Jamaica and the world,” said UNDP Resident Representative Denise Antonio, in a release to the media.

“We commend the Government of Jamaica for creating and maintaining this platform for dialogue and information sharing,” she added.

