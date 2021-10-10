COVID deaths in Jamaica hit 2,000 mark

COVID deaths in Jamaica have now hit 2,000.

The Health Ministry reported the new tally this morning as five more deaths were recorded.

They occurred between September 11 and October 5.

New deaths

1. A 52-year-old woman from Trelawny

2. A 72-year-old man from St Thomas

3. A 79-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

4. A 43-year-old woman from St Catherine

5. A 70-year-old man from St Ann

Meanwhile, there were 221 new COVID infections pushing the tally to 86,126.

New infections

Kingston and St Andrew - 70

St. James - 33

St Catherine - 28

Clarendon - 18

Westmoreland - 12

St Thomas - 12

Portland - 12

Hanover - 10

Trelawny - 8

St Mary - 7

Manchester - 6

St Elizabeth - 3

St Ann - 2

Hospitalisations are also now trending down.

Number hospitalised - 429

Patients moderately ill - 90

Patients severely ill - 53

Patients critically ill - 30

