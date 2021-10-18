TSL scholarships pave the way for budding scientists

Technology Solutions Ltd (TSL) has awarded scholarships to four secondary schools with a strong science programme, and four top students who have demonstrated their knowledge of science and are in need of financial assistance to continue their studies in the field, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations and community outreach efforts.

A $100,000 scholarship was awarded to grade-10 students from Manchester High School, Ardenne High School, Herbert Morrison Technical High School, and Titchfield High School and will be paid over a two-year period.

Each school will also be awarded with a plaque of recognition and other items, which will be donated at a later date.

In light of the hardships created by the onset of COVID-19, as well as the financial difficulties that have plagued many families, TSL has chosen to assist young, aspiring scientists in achieving their goals.

Kolina Stewart from Manchester High said she was always inspired to help people. The 15-year-old, who has her eyes set on becoming a plastic surgeon, told The Gleaner, “I just want to help people; my aim is to just help people,” where she will be able to give them their desired look, as “not everybody is comfortable in their own body,” she explained.

Funding her career path

Prior to being awarded the scholarship, Stewart and her family had difficulty in funding her career path, as she has had to rely heavily on her mother, who is a single parent. Being left burdened as she is tasked with providing for her three-person household, which is inclusive of her grandmother, Stewart said she is very appreciative of her mother’s efforts. “It has been good. She makes sure that I have everything,” she added. Stewart greatly anticipates that this scholarship will lift the burden off her mother’s shoulder while she continues to do her best in gaining quality education for her future.

The awardee from Herbert Morrison Technical, Landra Reid, said science has been her great passion since grade seven.

“I realised that I really had a strong desire to do biology, and because of that I just felt like, yes, science is my path,” she exclaimed.

The captivating stories of her mother’s adventures and experiences as a nurse has also influenced her decision to become a veterinarian or paediatrician.

With the assistance awarded to her, Reid said she is “feeling very excited and optimistic,” as she is pumped to put out her best work and prove why she was selected for the scholarship.

Other awardees, Faith Chambers from Ardenne High School and Dontae Myers from Titchfield High, are elated at receiving the award. Chambers and Myers shared the same sentiments, as they said they were always attracted to the area of science. Myers, who hopes to become a biologist, said he has always had a love for plants and the world of greenery around him. The only male among the awardees, he said he hopes to eventually contribute to the environment in a positive way and to assist his single-parent mother, who has been providing for him and his two younger brothers.

Chambers aims to be involved in psychiatry or psychology, as she enjoys helping her peers through offering counsel.

“I find that I enjoy talking to others and helping people; and I think the mind is a powerful tool,” she said.

Managing Director of TSL Dr Andre Gordon said the scholarship programme began as a means to making a tangible contribution as the corporation seeks to move towards its long-term objective of transforming and impacting lives through applied science.

“Today marks an important day in the continued journey of TSL towards its mission of transforming lives in the Caribbean region through the application of science and technology,” said Gordon.

He added that this is the time for persons to realise that the future is science, and “it is very important that Jamaica stops just talking about science, and instead make it happen.”

Gordon told The Gleaner that it is unusual for persons to choose science as a career as they don’t see any options in the field. However, he remarked that science is everywhere, as it is used in everything on a daily basis. It is because of this, he said, why TSL has made a move towards awarding the scholarships. He said he plans to later award scholarships at the primary and tertiary levels, thus pledging to keep the connection going by keeping up with students in their academic pursuits.

