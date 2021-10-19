$200,000 reward offered for suspected abductor of St Thomas girls

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Davian Bryan, the man suspected of abducting two girls in St Thomas last week.

The reward of $200,000 is being offered through Crime Stop Jamaica.

Bryan is suspected of abducting nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia on Thursday, October 14 and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett on Saturday, October 16.

He is also wanted by the Portland Police where he has absconded bail that was granted in relation to several charges, including illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Phylisa and Winshae were both found in heavily wooded areas of the parish by search parties consisting of the police, agencies and residents.

Teams continue to search the area for Bryan.

Meanwhile, the police continue to advise extreme caution in regards to children in the parish, even as a manhunt continues for Bryan.

Parents are being urged by the police to keep children safe and to ensure that they are supervised at all times.

Persons with information on the whereabouts of Davian Bryan are asked to contact Crime Stop at 311.

Persons can also contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-1027, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

