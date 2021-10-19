Two teens charged for shop breaking, larceny

Police detectives in Portland have charged two teenagers in connection with a break-in at a shop on Francis Avenue, Buff Bay in the parish on Sunday, October 17.

Eighteen-year-old Gabari Hunter of Thompson Avenue, Buff Bay in Port Antonio and a 16-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld, have been charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The police report that about 7:30 p.m., a worker went to the location and discovered that locks on the door had been removed.

She made an alarm and the culprits — who were still inside the shop —tried to escape.

Hunter was caught and handed over to the police, while the 16-year-old boy was arrested the following day.

They will appear before the Buff Bay Parish Court on Wednesday, October 20.

