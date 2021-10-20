JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class returns with focus on immunisation against COVID-19

CORDEL ‘SKATTA’ BURRELL, entertainment executive and music producer, and Dr Princeton Brown, physician and COVID-19 specialist, will appear on the JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class, a three-part online series, that will prepare participants to navigate uncomfortable discussions caused by vaccine hesitancy, particularly with intimate partners, family members and friends. The special series, part of the JN Foundation’s Immunise ... Saves Lives campaign, is in support of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme and will arm people with information so they can make the best decision to protect themselves and their families, and help to place the country back on track to achieving its development goals.

Burrell and Dr Princeton will appear on episode one on the topic ‘The Virus and the Vaccine: Dispelling Myths about COVID-19’, which will be aired on October 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, said that the Life Class series seeks to increase the knowledge of participants, by providing resources and subject matter experts, who can supply factual information on areas of concern to support their mental wellness and coping skills, and to guide persons on how to thrive, even during difficult times.

Participants may register to join each weekly class via a branded ‘virtual conference room’ on the Zoom platform, and each session will also be live-streamed on Facebook. Classes are two hours in duration, and comprise a mix of activities, interviews and lectures. The classes will be moderated by Kamala McWhinney, associate clinical psychologist. Other topics to be explored will include:

• Let’s Talk COVID-19: Navigating Vaccine Hesitancy and Relationships which be aired on October 27.

• Chronic Diseases and Pandemics: Staying Healthy during COVID-19 on November 3.

Persons can register for the online series by visiting www.myjncircle.com

To learn more about the JN Foundation’s Immunise Save Lives campaign, visit www.jnfoundation.com/immunisation.