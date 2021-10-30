Four tourists among several people injured in Trelawny crash

Four tourists en route to a hotel on the north coast are among six people rushed to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Duncans Main Road in Trelawny.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace minibus in which the tourists were travelling and the driver of a mangled Nissan AD wagon have also been rushed to hospital.

It is reported that around 9 o'clock Saturday night, the driver of the AD Wagon was heading towards Montego Bay when he lost control of the car and crashed into the Hiace minibus.

The driver of the wagon had to be cut from the vehicle.

“His legs are broken for sure,” said one bystander who helped to remove him from the wrecked vehicle.

A video posted on social media shows the motorist writhing in pain.

He had apparently been thrown into the front passenger seat by the impact and was pinned for some time before he was extracted by passersby and firefighters using heavy equipment.

