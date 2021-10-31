Chief Justice says relocation of St James Parish Court now overdue

WESTERN BUREAU:

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes says an appropriate venue must be found for the St James Parish Court, which is currently situated near the infamous North Gully in downtown Montego Bay and is at risk whenever the gully overflows.

He made the declaration while addressing Sunday's Assize Service for the opening of the St James Circuit Court's Michaelmas term.

The service was held at the St John's Methodist Church in Montego Bay.

"The time has now come to end the search for an appropriate place to locate the court," said Sykes.

The North Gully, which is one of two main drains that carry storm water through several communities close to Montego Bay contributes to flooding in the downtown district.

In February of this year, the National Works Agency undertook a $10 million improvement project on a section of the gully located in the Green Pond community.

Sykes also criticised the current locations of the family courts in St James and Westmoreland, saying that their placements were never meant to be permanent.

He said that the 'temporary solution' of the courts' placement has gone on for too long.

In February 2017, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck announced that the St James Family Court, which is currently located on Kerr Crescent in the vicinity of Montego Bay's famous Clock, was to be relocated to offices at the Montego Bay Number One Post Office, close to the St James Parish Court.

