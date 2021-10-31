St Michael’s Theological College Renewed

St Michael’s Theological College (SMTC) is undergoing a renewal in the service of Catholics across Jamaica and across the region. Under a strengthened leadership, with Deacon Ronnie Thwaites as the new principal and Deacon Peter Espeut as the dean of studies, the college now offers a range of programmes and courses for various needs and levels of the Catholic community and beyond.

These include UWI programmes offered under the decades-old affiliation agreement with the leading University: a two-year Licentiate in Philosophy, a three-year degree in theology, and soon to be offered, a three-year degree in guidance and counselling as well as an on-line M.A. in Theology. UWI students can also take individual courses from these programmes as electives for other UWI degrees.

Shorter online courses of six weeks’ duration on a range of topics have started. They range from aspects of faith such as “The Prophets” and the new “Synodality” to more general issues such as religion and politics. Because these short courses are online, they can be taken by persons anywhere across the globe.

The SMTC continues to offer a long-standing four-course Continuing Adult Education Programme (CAREP) over two years, which is now available online for those interested in deepening their understanding of their faith. An exciting innovation is that the SMTC will soon be offering a series of short online modules on practical lay leadership aimed at strengthening the capabilities of parishioners, including those in various ministries, to build their church parishes and communities in areas such as youth, evangelisation, finances, outreach, and education.

The seminary division of the sollege also has a new Rector, Fr. Thomas Dynetius, responsible for the training of those studying for the priesthood. The college also offers training for those wishing to be deacons and will offer a training programme in spiritual direction and one for preaching.

The renewed SMTC plans to offer more courses in carrying out the mandate of the Archdiocese Strategic Plan, using online methods to make many of its offerings available across the Caribbean. Those interested in finding out more can view its website - https://stmtc.edu.jm - and contact the college at stmtc2909@gmail.com (phones: 876-927-1259, 876-977-4206) to register or for additional information.