Stephanie Jackson From dancehall ‘tetes’ to minister of the gospel

These days, Minister Stephanie Jackson has one passion, and that is to have an impact on lives and share the love of God through the One Reaching One International Deliverance Ministries.

In a sit-down with Family and Religion, Jackson recalled the lifestyle from which God rescued her as she shared that prior to her accepting Christ, she was one of those who loved the dancehall and could be seen skimpily clad going from one party to the next.

Hailing from the community of Bartons in St Catherine, she grew up to become “a dance icon”, going from one round robin to the next. It didn’t matter where the parties were, she would be there, drinking, smoking, you name it.

Looking back, Jackson said it is a miracle that she is still alive today because based on the lifestyle she was living and the company she kept, she could have been long dead.

“I had some family members, and most of them are now dead and gone ... gun people dem. When you are in something surrounded by people, it’s like nothing to you because you are in sin and you don’t know better,” she shared.

Jackson recalled that many times, she had to “run up and down” as police and soldiers came to raid her community.

She started reflecting on the sanctity of life when she realised that most of her friends and relatives died all alone.

“I am glad that I wasn’t at the wrong place at the wrong time because God is God, and I believe that because I have a purpose, that is why I am here today giving God thanks and praise,” she said.

In 2018, Jackson said she followed a friend she knew from primary school to church, and it was there that she came under conviction although she had never set out to give her life to the Lord.

She said she saw the Holy Spirit come upon her friend, and she told God she wanted to experience something like that.

“God answered me quickly, too, and I had an encounter with Him in the church. The moment I had the encounter with Him, I decided that this is it, I am going to change my life,” she recalled.

Jackson said she went home and threw out everything that linked her to her old lifestyle – skimpy clothes and all.

However, that decision saw her entire circumstances changing. Before, she had friends, was never in need, and everything seemed to be going her way.

But all that quickly changed as friends turned their backs on her, and community members even predicted that in a matter of weeks or even days, she would be back, embracing her old lifestyle.

Depression and oppression set in, and there were times when Jackson said she did not have any money or anyone to talk to. She recalled having all the support she needed when she was in sin, but the minute she gave her life to God, it was a lonely path.

Still, despite all that, Jackson said she never thought of looking back. She instead fasted, prayed, and made her requests to God, including what kind of husband she was seeking.

Fastforward to 2021 and the now 34-year-old is still sweetly saved and looking to celebrate her first wedding anniversary in December.

Her words to fellow believers facing adversity are: “Never give up. Read the word of God and know that you have to go through a process, but you will never be alone as God will always be by your side.”