18-year-old killed in Trelawny gun attack

The police in Trelawny are probing the shooting death of a teen along the Albert Town main road on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Raddine Keen.

It is reported that about 3:30 p.m. Keen was standing along the road with two friends waiting on his father when a Black Sylphy Nissan motor car drove up.

Gunmen then opened fire, hitting the teen multiple times.

He died on the spot.

