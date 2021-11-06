18-year-old killed in Trelawny gun attack
Published:Saturday | November 6, 2021 | 12:30 PM
The police in Trelawny are probing the shooting death of a teen along the Albert Town main road on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Raddine Keen.
It is reported that about 3:30 p.m. Keen was standing along the road with two friends waiting on his father when a Black Sylphy Nissan motor car drove up.
Gunmen then opened fire, hitting the teen multiple times.
He died on the spot.
