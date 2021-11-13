SRC accepting nominations for Women in Science Series

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is accepting nominations for its recently launched ‘S&T Xxtrondineers Ja.’ (Women in Science Series), a recognition programme highlighting extraordinary female pioneers in science and technology (S&T).

“The S&T Xxtrondineers Ja. will be a documentary series and publication highlighting the scientific works of eight nominated Jamaican women which would have impacted the national development of our country,” acting information services manager at the SRC, Marcia Henry, said.

Henry was speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ held at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

“The link to the nomination form and criteria list is accessible via https://bit.ly/3BvbYrj. All nominees must be female (Jamaica-born or naturalised), have either a doctoral degree or a master’s degree in the sciences, with at least five years of experience in their field of study,” she informed.

“Nominees should have authored scientific peer-reviewed publications and books. They should have applied scientific principles in the creation of significant discoveries or other scientific work that have positively impacted the quality of life in Jamaica.” she added.

Henry explained that the aim of S&T Xxtrondineers Ja. is to inspire citizens, specifically girls and women, to be engaged in science-based careers.

“Nomination closes at 11:59 p.m. on November 30, and we anticipate receiving many nominations because Jamaica is blessed to have some inspiring and well-rounded women working in science and technology,” she noted.

Henry pointed out that the recognition programme’s title ‘S&T Xxtrondineers Ja.’, is a pun for extraordinary female pioneers in science and technology, as the female chromosome is represented by XX.