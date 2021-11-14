PM calls press conference on national issues

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has called a press conference for 10 o'clock this morning to speak on national issues.

It coincides with mounting concerns about crime, particularly murders and shootings.

Last evening, a series of 48-hour curfews were imposed across four Corporate Area divisions.

They curfews include the communities of Franklyn Town and Dunkirk in the Kingston Eastern Police Division.

The Kingston Western police areas of Maxfield Avenue, Gem Road, West Road, Spanish Town Road and Trench Town are also under a curfew.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In Central Kingston, the community of Rose Garden is under the security measure.

The curfew in the St Andrew South Police Division cover a wide area stretching from the Plantation Heights range to the north, Maxfield Avenue and Marcus Garvey Drive to the east, Greenwhich Town Fishing Village to the South and Ferry River to the North.

During the hours of the curfew all persons in the boundaries must remain in their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com