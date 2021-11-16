Growth & Jobs | Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited Group expands

IN WHAT has been hailed as a “bold move,” given the COVID-19 pandemic and the action taken by some companies to downsize, Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited Group (MMS) has expanded its operations with the opening of its new sales & distribution centre in May.

Located at 14 Collins Green Avenue, Kingston 5, the new centre, according to Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MMS, Garth Hinchcliffe, this “is in keeping with our expansion goals, and is a further step in the process to build out a full sales and distribution unit”. Central to this plan is the eventual transformation of the Mandeville and Montego Bay branches of MMS into retail and distribution centres, “and we are exploring other opportunities in other locations. We will also be procuring equipment and supplies for clients”.

This new thrust, Hinchcliffe added, “will not only benefit the Manpower Group, but will provide additional employment for a considerable number of individuals, as we will also need sales personnel, for example, to expand our reach”.

Included in the inventory of the new facility are over 150 COVID-19-related and other products and supplies, such as hand sanitisers, hand soap, thermometers, masks, and other personal protective equipment (PPE). Also included are washroom supplies, toiletries, mops and brooms, chemicals, foggers, sprayers, dispensers, buckets and bins, gardening implements, among other commodities.

Now a multi-service organisation, MMS has come a long way since it was founded in 1990 with the aim of bringing greater value to the cleaning and janitorial sector in Jamaica. Over the years, MMS has added to its portfolio and diversified its services, while being dedicated to the core principle to provide “best-in-class solutions that empower people and provide innovation and unrivalled experience for its clients”. Today, the group remains committed to that goal as its management continues to strengthen the organisation, ensuring accessibility, reliability, innovation, attention to detail, trust and service excellence.

Chairman and CEO of the group, M. Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe, notes,“Having celebrated our 31st anniversary in business this year with the opening of the centre on the company’s birthday on May 4, we believe we are accomplishing our goal to diversify and strengthen the organisation, as we continue to break new ground and strive to improve and expand our products and service range to increase customer satisfaction by meeting their needs. This is our focus, and it has guided our operations and contributed to our growth. We are proud of our accomplishments and deeply indebted to our clients and staff, who continue to keep us in business.”