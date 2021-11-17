Clansman Gang Trial | Lawyer accuses witness of implicating client due to dispute over a woman

Another defence attorney in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial has accused the prosecution's second witness of associating his client with the gang because of a disagreement over a woman.

During his cross-examination this morning, Courtney Rowe, the lawyer for defendant Marco Miller, alias Ezi, claimed that the witness had malice his client since 2016 after accusing him of impregnating his on-and-off girlfriend.

Earlier this week, another lawyer made a similar argument and was laughed to scorn by the witness.

Today, Rowe argued that the disagreement had caused a rift between the two men since that time.

However, the witness, who found the lawyer's claim comical, chuckled before declaring that Ezi was not in his league.

"She and Ezi were not in a relationship and if you wah know who get har pregnant you can get a DNA," the lawyer said.

The witness also rebuffed a suggestion that he had texted the woman in January 2016 saying, "Me did know say a di bwoy Ezi breed you. A long time mi know you and him in a sexual relations".

The lawyer further tried to paint a picture of the witness being a paedophile.

During his cross-examination, the lawyer asked the witness if it wasn't true that the female was 15 in 2014 when he got involved with her when he was 20.

“Is not true cause I married in 2015," the witness said while adding that he had started dating her around the time when he bought his car.

But at the same time, the ex-gangster admitted that he did not know her age.

When asked if she had been a student when they got together, the witness said he had never seen her in a uniform or knew of her attending school.

The lawyer further implied that the witness has been lying about communicating with his client or working with him in any gang, arguing that they have not spoken since 2016.

But, the witness said that was not the case as he and the witness has had several telephone conversations.

Meanwhile, the woman in question made a surprise appearance in court during the lawyer's cross-examination.

The witness, who was asked if he knew her when she showed up, called her full name while saying, "She look black tho."

During the proceedings, the witness interjected saying, "Can I ask [.....] a question?

But the presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes told him that he will get another opportunity.

