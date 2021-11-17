Lennon High School footballers aim to reward senior for loyalty

ONEIL GRANDISON, who is in his late 40s, has always been an ardent supporter of Lennon High School football team. Although he is a past student of Clarendon College, his loyalty has never waned from the school which is in his community of Mocho.

Grandison, who lives in Goshen in the community, can no longer work to support himself as he has a heart condition which has seen him suffering two attacks already, as a well as a stroke. A diabetic as well as hypertensive, he uses a walker to get around.

His living condition is so bad that Lennon’s current football team decided to make him their ‘daCosta Cup Football Project’ this year.

Ainsworth Kelly, manager of the football team, expounding on the project, said every new season for the daCosta Cup competition, the boys had to identify a project and execute it.

He said Grandison was chosen this year because of his ardent support over the years of the team, so it’s only fitting the team do what they can for him.

“Where he is living is not suitable for a person to live and so the boys have decided to take on that project this year in building a one-room block house, with a bathroom and a verandah,” he shared with The Gleaner.

Kelly said the foundation has already been dug; however, they are yet to cast it and start blocking. A collection drive has seen them purchasing some blocks, steel, but those materials, he notes, are woefully inadequate.

It is with that in mind that he is now turning to corporate Jamaica as well as friends of the school and others in the diaspora to assist in making the house a reality.

He said the boys are eager to execute, and they also have men in the community who will be guiding and assisting them once the materials are in place.

Kelly, who lauds the daCosta Cup element attached to the football teams, said it is a way of showing that there is more to the footballers than just being jocks.

In 2019, he said the project done was preparing meals, going to the infirmary, feeding the patients and spending the day interacting with them.

It had such an impression on the boys that they told him they would show more respect to their teammates and others.

“Over the years, footballers in our schools would often be seen as the persons who would give a lot of trouble, the persons who stay away from class, and we want to change that image at Lennon,” he opines.

Turning the conversation back to Grandison, he said there were some challenges getting the project off the ground as they had to source land for the room, but thankfully, one of his relatives donated. After going through the paperwork, there is now the uphill task of getting all the materials needed. A few past students have already donated. Now, with the mandate to complete the project, Kelly is reaching out to “kind-hearted person”’.

With the daCosta Cup season now under way, Kelly said the team’s prospect is great and they will be doing their best although their spirits were a little down.

“One of their team members died in his sleep before the season began so it’s a sad moment for them, they are still riding out their storm,” he shared.

Kelly shares that he has also implemented a mentorship programme where the stronger boys support the weaker ones – be it with homework or just counselling.