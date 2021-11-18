Green Park Primary and Junior High to get status change soon

The Green Park Primary and Junior High School in Clarendon could soon see a change in its status.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams says the Ministry continues to actively pursue its mandate of transforming primary and junior high institutions.

“Very soon the name of the school will be changed to just the Green Park Primary and then hopefully add the infant [department],” she said, calling attention to the principal's request for an infant section be added to the school.

“We will try to get an infant department here,” Williams promised, noting that she will be adding the request to her list of priorities.

She was speaking on Wednesday at the official handover of tablets to students at the school.

The ceremony made official the gift of 60 tablets, which the students already received, courtesy of a partnership between E-Learning Jamaica and the Ministry of Education.

Member of Parliament for South Eastern Clarendon, Pearnel Charles Jr, who spoke at the handover, said there is a need for intense focus on the development of youths.

He said that they should be provided with the right tools that will allow for their advancement.

“We understand that this is an important part of the process, even more important is knowing how to use those tools, so I am saying to you students when you are given these gifts, the greater gift is to use it in a positive way,” he said.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

