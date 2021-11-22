Nogus Stewart dedicates successes to his mother’s perseverance

Nogus Stewart is counting his numerous blessings. Despite the challenges that came his way, the 20-year-old has been granted the opportunity to pursue his medical studies in Brazil. Stewart was awarded a full scholarship from the Brazilian...

Nogus Stewart is counting his numerous blessings. Despite the challenges that came his way, the 20-year-old has been granted the opportunity to pursue his medical studies in Brazil.

Stewart was awarded a full scholarship from the Brazilian government to pursue his degree, which is a six-year programme. In addition, he will be learning Portuguese, as he begins a new journey of life 2,800 miles away from home.

When he was a child, he suffered lacerations to his head resulting from broken glass and had to frequently visit the doctor, which, according to him, spiked his interest in medicine.

Stewart says he could not be where he is today without the help of his mother, who single-handedly raised him.

Marva Fuller, his mother, said she did not always have the means to provide a better living arrangement for herself and her family, as she lived in a “little, tiny board house” with an outside bathroom. She pointed out that she worked at a small restaurant washing pots and pans, which did not provide her with sufficient funds to eat, send him to school, and to do the other necessities, so she had to do without.

HIGH HOPES

She told The Gleaner that she had always had high hopes for her son, who showed promise as early as three years old by spelling words well. “Nogus is the type of person that whatever he wants, he pushes towards it. He never tried to give up,” she said.

This positive attitude and mindset have only inspired her to keep trying her hardest, over the years, to provide the necessary funding for him to progress through the various stages of his academic career.

“I am a poor mother and I tried so hard with Nogus ... . I didn’t have it and his dad walk out on me; and let me tell you, me beg people. When me realise say if me buy food fi eat with the little pay weh me get, him nah go go school, me mek him go school,” she explained.

But when he received the scholarship, though she was unaware of where the money would come from, she never gave up hope, placing her trust in God. “And to God be the glory, my son is in Brazil right now,” she said.

Notwithstanding the financial difficulties, Stewart used them as motivation to achieve academic excellence, all while battling the stereotype that many people have of an inner-city youth who grew up in places like Central Village in St Catherine, which is where he is from.

“At an early age, I was taught that I should always strive for excellence,” he added, so in school he would always work hard, dismissing the concept that hard work was only necessary when examinations drew near.

Stewart later obtained 10 distinctions in his Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate exams, and nine distinctions in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination exams during his tenure at Campion College.

“I am on the mountain top!” remarked Fuller.

Stewart advises the males in society who do not see the value in continuing down a path of academic progress, and those who do not wish to continue their schooling for approximately six additional years, to give it a chance just as he did. “I know that [this] option isn’t for everybody, but personally, it has worked for me, and so you will not know if it works for you until you try it,” he said.

Fuller encourages other mothers with sons, particularly single mothers, to never give up on their children. Otherwise they may take the immoral pathways in life if they do not have a support system.

“I encourage all mothers, no matter what you are going through, no matter the obstacle, try with your son. If you have to go the last mile to beg for help, don’t be ashamed. The Lord will help you through,” she said.