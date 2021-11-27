Four killed in St Mary crash

Four people were last night killed a motor vehicle crash along the Wilderness main road in St Mary.

The police say about 10 o'clock, a Toyota Corolla motor car was travelling towards Oracabessa when the driver reportedly lost control and slammed into a Toyota Axio heading in the opposite direction.

The Corolla driver, Phillip Walker, a tattoo artist of Cox Street in Port Maria, St Mary and his passenger, Andrew Phillips, died on the spot.

Marsha Simpson of Pamano Bay in St Mary, and Ortega Baptiste of a Buckfield address in St Ann who were travelling in the other vehicle also died.

