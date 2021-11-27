INDECOM probing fatal shooting of alleged goat thieves

Gareth Davis Sr/Gleaner Writer

ANNOTTO BAY, St Mary:

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of two men in Annotto Bay, St Mary, during an alleged shoot-out with the police.

The dead men have been identified as 27-year-old Denroy Hall, alias 'Jimmy Lee', a vendor, and 27-year-old Jamar Plunkett, alias 'Boogie Reds', a labourer.

Both men are of Love Lane, Annotto Bay addresses.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Dylan Clarke, shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, members of the St Mary Operational Support Team intercepted a black Toyota Platz motor car in the Agualta Vale area of the parish with men aboard.

"The driver of that said motor car disobeyed all instructions to stop and sped off," said Clarke.

The police went in pursuit.

Soon after, the car stopped and the three men alighted, opening gunfire at the police.

The police say the fire was returned.

"When the shooting subsided two of the three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds," Clarke said.

The third escaped.

According to Clarke, two illegal firearms were recovered from the men.

The men were rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

During the processing of the crime scene by INDECOM, two goats, suspected to be stolen, were recovered from the trunk of the vehicle.

