Hush surrounds funeral plans for Kevin Smith

Two weeks after an autopsy was performed and the body of deceased cult pastor Kevin Smith was handed over to relatives, there is an atmosphere of secrecy surrounding arrangements for his final rites.

Smith, the late leader of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, St James, died in a motor vehicle accident in St Catherine on October 25, while being transported to Kingston by cops to be charged with murder in relation to ritual killings at his church on October 17, 2021.

Police Constable Orlando Irons was also killed in the accident, while two other officers were hospitalised with serious injuries. Plans are under way for a December 17 funeral service for Irons in St Ann.

One of Smith's relatives, who requested anonymity, told The Sunday Gleaner that, after the autopsy revealed that the church leader died from multiple blunt-force injuries, his body was transferred from the Spanish Town, St Catherine morgue to a funeral home in Kingston.

“I have not heard anything since then from the immediate family members who are doing the planning,” said the relative, who disclosed that three options were being contemplated: to cremate the late bishop; bury the body in Glengoffe where Smith was born; or inter it in Mount Industry, where his father's kin has property.

“I don't see any grave being prepared in Glengoffe nor in Mount Industry,” the relative said last week, however. “I am not hearing anything.”

CHARGED DAYS AFTER DEATH

Smith's death did not spare him from the charges, because, two days after his demise, he was posthumously slapped with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent and wounding with intent arising from the death of 39-year-old Tameka Gardner, who he reportedly ordered to be beheaded, and 38-year-old Michael Scottsdale Brown, who had reportedly discharged himself from hospital to attend the sacrificial service in the promise of receiving a kidney donation, but was killed by Smith, who professed that he could resurrect him.

Eighteen-year-old Kevaughn Plummer was shot dead on the night of October 17 after reportedly attacking cops who stormed the church to bring the deadly ritual to an end.

Smith's co-defendant, Andre Ruddock, who allegedly executed Smith's order to kill Gardner, is currently before the courts on a murder charge and is to make his next appearance on Friday.

At the last hearing, an order was made for him to undergo a forensic psychiatric evaluation.

