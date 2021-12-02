Survey of informal settlements completed in eight parishes

Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Pearnel Charles Jr. has indicated that the Ministry has completed surveys of informal settlements in eight parishes.

The comprehensive national exercise is aimed at accurately ascertaining the extent of squatting in the country.

The data obtained will inform the National Policy on Informal Settlements (Squatter Management Policy) being developed by the Ministry.

The policy is expected to facilitate a more sustainable approach to the use and occupation of lands.

“Ultimately, through this strategic approach, life and property can be preserved, dignity restored, a sense of community realised, and Jamaicans can ultimately enjoy an improved quality of life,” Charles Jr. said while speaking in Parliament on Tuesday.

He stated that the Ministry is engaged in a series of stakeholder consultations on the first draft policy, having completed consultations with internal stakeholders and some communities.

“In short order, consultations will continue with the remaining municipal corporations and other stakeholders, including private landowners and the legal fraternity,” Charles Jr. said.

He noted that the suite of policies and legislation will aid in providing the enabling framework that is critical for the improvement of the provision of adequate, safe, legal, and affordable housing for all Jamaicans.

- JIS News

