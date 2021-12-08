Police detain person of interest in murder of St Elizabeth teacher

The police have now detained a person of interest in the murder of 28-year-old Sandy Bank, St Elizabeth teacher Chanel Smith.

The police say Domane Robinson otherwise called 'Domane Myle' or 'Star Boy Myles' was held late Tuesday.

Smith, who was a teacher at the Sandy Bank Infant School, was attacked near the gate to the institution as she made her way to class on Tuesday morning.

The police report that about 7:40 a.m., Smith, who resided in Sandy Bank, was walking towards the school when she was approached by two men.

One pulled a handgun and opened fire hitting her multiple times.

The men then escaped.

The men had apparently been awaiting the teacher while they pretended to be repairing their broken motorcycle.

