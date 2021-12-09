Man charged for shooting death of 6-year-old girl

Fifty-five-year-old James Smith has been charged for the death of six-year-old T'Mora McCallum on Text Lane in Kingston.

The police say Smith was charged yesterday with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He reportedly confessed to the fatal shooting.

It was reported that about 3:00 p.m. on Monday T'Mora was in a yard in which Smith was cleaning a gun.

It is further reported that the weapon went off and a bullet hit the six-year-old girl.

Smith fled the community and T'Mora was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

He later returned to the community and was beaten by residents before being handed over to the police.

Smith was admitted in hospital under police guard.

