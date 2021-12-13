$20 million support programme for craft traders

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says $20 million has been allocated to assist some 651 craft traders who have been impacted by the pandemic, under a 'Special Winter Tourist Season Capacity Building Support Programme'.

The initiative, being spearheaded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), will benefit licensed and coronavirus (COVID-19) compliant craft traders across the island.

Bartlett said that the support will better position them to meet the anticipated increased demand during the winter tourist season, which begins December 15.

“Our craft traders play a very critical role in the tourism value chain. Therefore, as the tourism industry is rebounding, with data indicating that we will have an influx of visitors from our key markets such as North America and Europe, following our recent major marketing blitz, we want to ensure that they are fully prepared to reap the benefits,” he said.

“We understand that the industry has been relatively inactive for most of the year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Therefore, we know that these funds will go a long way in helping them to get back on their feet,” he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bartlett was addressing a stakeholders' breakfast meeting at Ms. T's Kitchen in Ocho Rios, S t Ann on December 9.

He informed that representatives of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Jamaica Vacations Limited (JAMVAC) and other tourism entities, met recently to review the dispatch system at cruise ports to ensure that COVID-19 compliant and TPDCo-certified craft markets across the resort areas, are able get more traffic from cruise visitors.

“I know that everybody deserves a piece of the action. However, as we all know, the guests will not go to places where [persons are not vaccinated]. The ships want to come…we can do very well. We have to go out there and get vaccinated to bring the business here to Jamaica,” he noted.

Bartlett said data from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) indicates that since August 2021, Jamaica has welcomed 16,237 cruise ship passengers from 10 different cruise lines.

He noted that the rebound of cruise has significantly impacted the craft industry, with trips to the markets being included in the cruise itineraries.

“Just recently, we had three buses filled with cruise visitors at the Ocho Rios Craft Market, six buses at the Pineapple Craft Market and five buses to the Olde Market from the Emerald Princess Cruise ship. So, we know that there will continue to be a steady inflow of customers for the craft vendors, with cruise returning to all major ports across the island,” Bartlett said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.