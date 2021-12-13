Police seeking persons of interest in Papine/Mona Commons violence

The St Andrew Central police are seeking three male persons of interest.

Being sought are Kenroy Hibbert, otherwise called 'Stray D', Desroy Phipps, alias 'Nuumba' and Micah Allen.

The men are being asked to report to the police.

The police say the men can assist investigators in relation to a recent flare-up of violence in the Papine and Mona Commons areas.

They say this followed the murder of Andre Murray, otherwise called 'Brown Man', who was shot and killed in Mona Commons about 10:05 p.m. on December 9.

