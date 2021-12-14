Immigration Corner | Attendance at citizenship ceremony

Dear Mr Bassie,

I recently applied for and was successful in becoming a British citizen. I am told that I now need to attend a citizenship ceremony to complete the process. Any information provided would be helpful.

– A.B.

Dear AB,

Persons need to attend a citizenship ceremony if they are 18 years old or over and have successfully applied to become a British citizen.

Persons that have become a British citizen under the Windrush scheme can choose if they want to attend a citizenship ceremony, and they will not have to pay the fee.

It should be noted that, usually, persons must attend a citizenship ceremony within three months of receiving the invitation from the Home Office. However, because of COVID-19, this has now been extended to six months.

It is advised that successful applicants should not book a ceremony until they have received an invitation letter. Please note that as a result of COVID-19, it can take up to three months from being told the application was successful to receiving the letter.

Please be aware that the local authority will confirm arrangements concerning when the ceremony should be booked. Persons might be able to have an online ‘virtual’ ceremony if the local authority offers it.

BOOKING THE CEREMONY

Generally speaking, the local authority will organise the citizenship ceremony. They are usually done in groups, but persons can ask for a private ceremony if this is preferred.

Having booked the ceremony with the local authority, persons will receive an invitation. The successful applicant must take their invitation when they go to the ceremony, and are usually allowed to take two guests with them when attending.

THE COSTS

The cost of the ceremony is included in the application fee. Persons might need to pay more for a private ceremony. Check how much this would cost with the local authority.

PERSONS WHO ARE NOT LIVING IN THE UK

Persons can ask the embassy or consulate in the country where they reside if they can have the ceremony there instead, or if they can provide a virtual ceremony.

If they are only abroad for a brief time, persons might be asked to postpone the ceremony until they return to the United Kingdom. However, the ceremony must still be booked within six months of getting an invitation.

Persons might have to prove they are planning to live in the United Kingdom permanently if they are going to be abroad for more than a few months. Please note that those persons who applied for citizenship in the United Kingdom cannot have their ceremony abroad.

THE CEREMONY

Persons will have to make an oath of allegiance (or an affirmation if those persons prefer not to swear by God) and a pledge. This means to promise to respect the rights, freedoms and laws of the United Kingdom.

At the end of the ceremony, the new British citizens are presented with their certificate of British citizenship and a welcome pack. Persons who attend a virtual ceremony will be sent a copy of the certificate afterwards. As an aside, it should be noted that some local authorities sell photographs or videos of the event.

Please note that persons will not need to attend a citizenship ceremony if they are registering to become a:

• British overseas territories citizen;

• British overseas citizen; or

• British subject.However, they will still need to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance, and they will be sent details of how to do this.

Good luck.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com