Big push for Palmers Cross farmers to earn this Christmas

With just two weekends to go for Christmas, Patricia Garib and the Palmers Cross Community Development Committee (CDC) will be pushing an initiative geared at helping farmers in Palmers Cross, Clarendon, earn some money for the season.

Friday, December 17, at 7 a.m., will be the launch of the Farmer’s Market Weekends at Savannah Estate, Grill and Chill, which is set to continue into the New Year.

Commenting on the initiative, Garib, a former member of the Clarendon Parish Development Committee, said the idea came about after she considered how much farmers have lost as a result of the cancellation of the annual Denbigh Agricultural Show due to COVID-19. She said this will be a good opportunity for them to make some money for the season.

“I know it is a bit late, but trying to get the perfect location and having it all worked out took longer than I thought. The good thing is that it will continue into the new year.

Garib said she reached out to Romeo Mitchell, president of the Palmer’s Cross CDC, who immediately embraced the idea as he said it would be good for the struggling farmers in the community.

Mitchell, in an interview with The Gleaner, praised the initiative and said farmers in the community are excited about it and have been looking forward to something like it.

“Farmers have been facing a lot of challenges for two-plus years, with the COVID-19 pandemic magnifying it. The fact that we are now getting this opportunity where they can ply their wares and their produce is welcomed,” he said.

Mitchell added that not many in the community know the farmers as they either take their products directly to the market or have vendors come in and purchase from them.

“Farmers can now sell their produce directly to people within the community. A man who has his little farm would not necessarily be known by members of the community, but now, he will get the opportunity to interact with them and not have a second or third party selling his produce,” he shared.

The weekly event, noted Mitchell, is more than welcome as he said some farmers are hesitant to go to the May Pen Market, and others drive around selling their produce. Nothing beats having the opportunity to sell in your own backyard, Mitchell pointed out.

Garib said the Farmer’s Market Weekends would be presented with a little twist, which is guaranteed to draw even more persons out to shop and enjoy themselves.

“It’s unique as they will be shopping for raw food as well as cooked meals,” she explained, adding that there would also be a special guest DJ every weekend.

For her, it is shopping with a difference – being entertained, having the ability to purchase a meal, and buying provision for home.

