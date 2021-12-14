It was a confident Danielle Lawrence who spoke with The Gleaner following the closing-out ceremony of the Youth in Action – Combating Climate Change through Innovation & Technology in Agriculture Project, powered by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs in partnership with the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP)/United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday at the Denbigh Agricultural Showground.

The session, which included training in agro-processing, the promotion of food diversification and climate-smart practices, and home gardening, proved a valuable experience for Lawrence, as she said she is more knowledgeable now to take on the challenge of her agro-processing business.

“All of that helps me with how to better and more effectively and efficiently set up my workstation that I will be using to process sorrel liqueurs – well, liqueurs on a whole,” she explained on the sessions that were done on the Zoom platform, with the agro-processing training carried out by stakeholders, including the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

Lawrence, who kept singing the praises of the 4-H Club movement, invited others to be involved, noting that there is no age barrier.

The ceremony on Wednesday also saw the launch of the Denbigh 4-H agro-processing lab/incubator, which will provide access and services to rural youth and women involved in cottage industries in the agro-process sector.

The training was made possible through a US$70,000 ($9.6 million) grant to the Jamaica 4-H Foundation by the GEF SGP and implemented by the UNDP.

The programme formed part of the 4-H’s strategic intent to provide a platform for youth through which they could contribute to the discussions relating to mitigating and/or adapting to climate change. The Jamaica 4-H Clubs launched its ‘Food Diversification, Combating Climate Change’ initiative in 2019, with the project being conceptualised under the banner ‘Youth in Action – Combating Climate Change through Innovation and Technology in Agriculture”

The project’s overall objective was aimed at engaging and providing youth with opportunities to contribute to building a more resilient and productive farming sector through sustainable agriculture practices.

This was aligned to the GEF Small Grants Programme’s focus on climate change mitigation and land degradation.

Expounding on the value of being a part of the 4-H Club, Executive Director Dr Ronald Blake said the club, through its foundation has been providing venture support for youth.

