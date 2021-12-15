JPS warns customers about higher electricity bills due to rising fuel costs

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is warning customers to brace for higher electricity bills in the coming weeks as the company faces increasing fuel costs.

The light and power company says it has been experiencing higher fuel prices in the past few months as a result of the international upsurge in prices.

It notes that global uncertainties have led to increases in the price of both oil and natural gas.

JPS adds that the increase in fuel costs has been compounded by the devaluation of the Jamaican dollar.

Projections are that this could continue through the winter months, the company notes.

JPS is therefore encouraging customers to continue to practice energy management.

